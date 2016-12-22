Relax and enjoy this beverage

A simple beverage recipe for you to make this week.

PUSSER’S PAINKILLER Reg’D

Yield: 1 tot

6 ice cubes

1 Oz. Coconut cream (canned coconut milk)

1 Oz. Orange juice

4 Oz. Pineapple juice

2-4 Oz. Pusser’s Rum (number of ounces depends on severity of pain)

Pinch Freshly ground Nutmeg

Method

Place ice in tall glass, add coconut milk, then orange juice, pineapple juice and the chosen amount of rum. Empty contents into a cocktail shaker and shake to the rhythm of a Caribbean beat. Return contents to glass and garnish with freshly ground Nutmeg.

Relax and enjoy.

Note: Pussers Painkiller is a Reg'D trademark of Pusser's.

