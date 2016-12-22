PORT HOPE -

Port Hope is making its winter plans with an eye toward the weather.

Two significant snowfalls have already come and gone, Councillor Terry Hickey noted at council Tuesday night.

“The first was extremely wet, so moving snow was a major and difficult task,” he said.

Hickey reminds everyone to keep the sidewalks clear in front of their homes, and to keep in mind the 48-hour guideline set out in municipal bylaw. This means a home owner has 48 hours from the start of a snowfall or by 7 p.m. the day following.

For downtown businesses, he added, it's a 24-hour guideline.

“It's important to keep your sidewalks as clear of snow and ice as possible,” Hickey stressed.

In that connection, the councillor also urged anyone who can to volunteer for the new Snow Angels program, which pairs up willing volunteers with seniors and disabled residents for whom snow clearing may be impossible. A notice with more information will be enclosed with your water bill, or call the Port Hope Community Care office at 905-885-9860 for more information.

With a wintry long-term forecast, Councillor Bob Polutnik reiterated plans for the outdoor skating rink in Memorial Park.

“We need a couple of weeks of consistent below-zero weather, so as soon as we get that...” he said.

Resident Patricia Sinnott echoed the concern for winter exercise by asking why the walking trails along Cavan Street were not cleared.

“Why do we not encourage people to walk in the wintertime, particularly people who need to use walkers and canes?” she said.

“Walking is important 12 months a year, not just in the nice months.”

“The active-transportation segment of the community has a high priority,” Mayor Bob Sanderson reassured her.

“Jim McCormack and his team have 36 kilometres of trail, and they are looking as much as possible to making them accessible.

“There are some budgetary requirements, and it will take time to get all these trails organized.

“I assure you it's a priority in our strategic plan.”

