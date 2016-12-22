Port Hope holiday plans announced

PORT HOPE -

For the last meeting of Port Hope council before Christmas, each councillor present was wearing his ugliest Christmas sweater on Tuesday night.

Mayor Bob Sanderson's and Councillor Robert Polutnik's were each adorned with a dog in a Santa hat, and the others were in different themes — a Santa suit for Deputy Mayor Greg Burns, an elf suit for Councillor Les Andrews, a penguin design for Councillor Terry Hickey and a Boston Bruins Christmas sweater in yellow and black for Councillor Jeff Lees.

Sanderson announced that the municipal office will close Dec. 23 at noon and reopen Dec. 28.

“I look forward to seeing as many people come out to the levee as possible,” Sanderson said, adding that it will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1 in council chambers at the town hall on Queen Street.

The municipality also issued its list of 2017 meetings, which are typically held the first and third Tuesday of the month — Jan. 3 and 17, Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 4 and 18, May 2 and 16, June 6 and 20, July 4, Aug. 1, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 2 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5 and 19.

There are multiple opportunities over the holidays for free skating and swimming at the Jack Burger Sports Complex and an open games room at the Town Park Recreation Centre for all ages. For a full schedule, visit www.porthope.ca/holiday-events.

Sanford Haskill rose from the audience to add his own holiday greetings.

“I would like to compliment council on this year's work,” Haskill said.

“I think you have done some good work. There were certainly some things I think you miscued on, but that's understandable.

“I would like to wish everybody a merry Christmas and wish you, in the couple of years you have left, to finish cleaning house on what you started.”

“If you don't push hard and make mistakes, you don't make progress — I hope in the next couple of years we make more mistakes,” Sanderson replied.

