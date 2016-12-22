Taking a break for Christmas weekend, Operation Red Nose has one more night left in Northumberland as it wraps up on New Year’s Eve.

Susie Jin, co-chair of the campaign this year with her husband James, said that this year the community has once again been great with support.

Although exact numbers are being withheld to be released at the end of the campaign, YMCA Northumberland’s volunteer coordinator Tracey Dafoe said the fundraising has been successful and they still hope to reach their goal of $30,000, after raising $22,171 last year towards the Strong Kids Campaign

The best night so far this year was Dec. 3 when more than $1,000 was raised through donations.

The Strong Kids campaign’s total fundraising goal for this year is $182,000 and on the night of the launch party for Operation Red Nose, they had raised $122,000 already.

If Operation Red Nose reaches their goal, they will only be $30,000 away from the total goal of the Strong Kids campaign.

Although the rides are free, donations are welcome.

Both the number of volunteers and rides given have increased this year, with nearly 100 volunteers to date who are expecting to be giving nearly 100 safe rides home on New Year’s Eve.

Dafoe said that the need for volunteers and sponsors is still present as every contribution counts and if you would like to sign up, visit www.ymcanorthumberland.com where Operation Red Nose is located on the main page with a “Volunteer Today” option.

To contact Operation Red Nose for a ride on New Year Eve, call 905-377-1218.