First of all, on behalf of the Lions Club of Cobourg I’d like to wish you and your families a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

We have been a very busy group over the last few months, so I’d just like to fill you in on some of the comings and goings of the Lions Club of Cobourg.

We continue to work at raising funds for the worthwhile causes we support here in Cobourg as well as in Northumberland County. We continue to support Northumberland Fair Share Food Bank by collecting food from our members during our Lions meetings. We also collected food at our recent Breakfast with Santa, where we fed breakfast to over 250 people. We also support them financially through cash donations from the public as well as our own funds. During a recent radio marathon outside Victoria hall, we made a $500 donation.

We continue to support the Northumberland United Way by providing our barbecuing skills as well as product during the United Way dragon boat races. We recently worked the kettles for the Salvation Army and we continue to donate the use of the Lions Centre for worthwhile causes such as the recently held fundraiser “Do it for DeRic.” This event was well organized and attended so I’d like to throw a shoutout to Joan Duffy Kidd who hosted this event along with her team. It’s people like this that make our community great (and would make amazing Lions Club members...hint, hint).

Looking forward we have a few things lined up,

We are hosting a New Year’s Eve party on the 31st. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a light buffet served from 7 to 8 p.m. There will be chances to win door prizes as well. The cost is $45 per person. Please check out the Lions Centre website or Facebook page for more details on this event.

In the new year, we will be hosting “Sunday Suppers” starting on Jan. 29 when we have Italian night. The dinner will consist of spaghetti, garlic bread and caesar salad. The price will be $15 each (ages 11-and-up) and $5 for children 10-and-under.

Our second dinner will be March 26, which will be a roast beef dinner for $20 (11-and-older) with children 10-and-under for $10. The dinner will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, veggies, salad and dessert.

We are also planning a fish fry on April 30, a steak barbecue on May 28 and a wing night on Sept. 24. More details to follow on these dinners as they become available so please mark your calendars for these events.

Another big event you need to mark your calendars for is Saturday, Feb. 18 when the Lions Club of Cobourg in conjunction with Jacqueline Pennington host the original Eagles tribute band Hotel California. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the band goes on at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and are available by calling the Lions Centre at 905-372-6217 or Lion Vicky at 905-373-5942.

All functions we run are by volunteers and are done for the community with all profits going to many worthwhile causes such as the ones mentioned above. As you can see we are a busy bunch of folks and are always looking for new members. We recently inducted three new members to the Lions family; Mike and Millie Olsen and Dean Westbrook. I would personally like to welcome them aboard and thank them in advance for their support.

At our last meeting, we presented a few achievement awards to current Lions members; John Ford and Kevin Kimmerly received the Lions Silver Centennial (Lions celebrate 100 years as an organization in 2017); we welcomed Fred Long as a Life Member; and Don Macklin received a situation from Lions International for his 45 years of outstanding service.

I would also like to mention that we lost a longtime member of our Lions family and Cobourg community recently. Marg Grundy, as mentioned, was a longtime member as well as past-president of the Lions Club of Cobourg. She will be greatly missed. She and her husband Al were very involved with the Lions. Al is also a past-president and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Rest in peace Marg.

On a happier note, I’d again like to wish you and your families a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Lion George