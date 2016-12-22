Holiday church services planned

Change text size for the story

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Cobourg and District Ministerial Association has provided a list of Christmas services that will help you plan on including a visit to church among your holiday celebrations.

Christmas Eve:

• Rural Faith United Church, the congregation that has merged from the former Baltimore and Bethesda South United Churches, will host a 7 p.m. service at the Bethesda location, at the corner of Dale and Danforth roads.

• Calvary Baptist Church (237 Ball St., Cobourg) has a 7 p.m. service.

• Christ The Servant Church, which meets at Cold Springs Memorial Hall, has a 5 p.m. candlelight service.

• Church on the Hill (594 Courthouse Rd., Cobourg) has a 6:30 p.m. service.

• Cobourg Community Church (at the Salvation Army citadel, 59 Ballantine St.) has a 6:30 p.m. candlelight service.

• Grace Christian Reformed Church (440 King St. E., Cobourg) has a 7 p.m. service.

• St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (200 King St. W., Cobourg) has a 4:30 p.m. family service and a 7 p.m. traditional service.

• St. John's Anglican Church (9595 Queen St., Harwood) has a 4 p.m. service.

• St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church (379 Division St., Cobourg) has Christmas Eve masses at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

• St. Peter's Anglican Church (240 College St., Cobourg) has a 4 p.m. Children's Christmas Communion service for young families, a 7 p.m. Family Christmas Communion service and a 10 p.m. traditional Candlelight Christmas Communion service.

• Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg) has a 7 p.m. family service and a 10:30 p.m. Candlelight Communion service.

Christmas Day:

• Calvary Baptist Church has a 10:30 a.m. service.

• Church on the Hill has a 10:30 a.m. service.

• Grace Christian Reformed Church has a 10 a.m. service

• St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church has a 10:30a.m. Service.

• St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church has masses at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

• St. Peter's Anglican Church has a 10:30 a.m. Communion service with carols.

• Trinity United Church has a 10 a.m. Cafe Noel hot brunch, followed by a 10:30 a.m. service.

As well, at 11 a..m. on Dec. 31, the Seventh Day Adventist Church presents a special musical program at Grace Christian Reformed Church.