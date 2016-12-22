County releases holiday schedule

Northumberland County reminds residents that its administration offices will be closed at certain times over the holidays.

A full closure is planned for Dec. 26 and 27, as well as Jan. 2. The offices will close at noon Dec. 23 and 30. Otherwise, regular office hours are in effect.

First-response services (such as Northumberland Paramedics) as well as snow plowing will operate during this time on a business-as-usual basis.

To report road conditions and other related road issues that require immediate attention during these times, call 1-866-856-3251.

For the waste and recycling removal schedule over the holiday period, as well as hours of operation for landfill and transfer stations, check your 2016 waste calendar or visit www.northumberalndcounty.ca/RecyclingWaste.

Basically, for the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, garbage and recycling collections will be bumped to the following day.

The schedules for the Bewdley and Seymour transfer stations and the Brighton landfill are all the same:

• Open until noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

• Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The schedule for the Hope transfer station is as follows:

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and 30.

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31.

• Closed Dec. 25, 26, 27 and 29, as well as Jan. 1 and 2.

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 28.