Cougars head into Christmas break with win

Quinn Syrydiuk scores the fourth Cobourg Cougars goal of the game, shorthanded, during a 9-2 victory over the Lindsay Muskies in Ontario Junior Hockey League action Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.

It was the first game in a week for the Cougars since the previous two scheduled contests were postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The next game for the Cougars is next Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. when they host the Stouffville Spirit at the CCC.