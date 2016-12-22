Christmas is a time for community

A few weeks ago I did what is a regular occurrence for many of us at this time of year; I had the winter tires installed on my car.

After leaving the shop I arrived at the church only to have my phone ring. It seems that at some point between paying and leaving some money had fallen out of my pocket. The phone call was a representative from the store letting me know that my money was safe and I could drop by to pick it up. At that point I hadn’t realized I had dropped any money, but a quick check of my pocket confirmed it. I advised the clerk that I would be over just before lunch.

Upon arriving back at the store my money was returned to me by the store clerk I had dealt with earlier that day. I wished her a Merry Christmas and she responded in kind. At that point I took a look around and saw other customers watching our exchange. The expressions I witnessed were pleasant and warm. The kind of knowing looks that indicate we live in a good place and are surrounded by honest people.

My story is not unique. I know others have lost money and have had it returned. However, it is the feeling I had upon looking around the room as I received the money back that has stuck with me. The recognition that we are a community and we are all in this together.

We are just days away from Christmas and the celebration of Jesus’ birth. For many the religious significance of the holiday has long been lost. However, there is still a recognition that Christmas is a time to think beyond yourself. A reminder that we form a community together based on care and mutual respect.

On that first Christmas Day so long ago a rather curious community formed. Mary, Joseph and Jesus were in the manger, surrounded by livestock. Soon Shepherds would arrive, hosts of angels and within a few days Wise Men travelling from the east. A motley group that came together because of an event, the birth of our Saviour.

Today some two thousand years later we continue to come together. We exchange gifts as a reminder of the gift which was given to us. A gift of freedom, love and grace. A gift which reminds us that we need to be here for one another, to support one another.

Jesus was welcomed into a loving family and an interested and engaged community. I am thankful that Cobourg is a community built on care and trust. That over the past year we have welcomed new Canadians and advocated for the most vulnerable.

At this time of year, it is heartwarming to know that God’s love is at work in our community.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)