CCI Wolves have fond memories of Philadelphia

The Cobourg Collegiate Institute Wolves junior boys basketball team has just returned from an annual trip to the United States.

This year’s trip was the 15th time that coach Sam Cavanaugh has taken students to the U.S., going back to while he was a coach at the former Cobourg District Collegiate Institute West.

This year, the destination was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During the four-day trip from Dec. 15 to 18, students travelled by coach bus.

Leaving bright and early at 6:15 a.m. Dec. 15, the journey was slowed by some pit stops, the weather and some construction, causing their arrival at the University of Pennsylvania to be just after 4 p.m.

Host Joe Mihalich, an assistant coach to the Penn Quakers men's basketball team, met the team upon arrival.

Escorted by Mihalich, the Wolves were given the opportunity to watch the Ivy League Division 1 team scrimmage/practice for about half an hour.

Cavanaugh noted that the intensity of the practices at their level was very impressive and quite surprising for the CCI players to see.

The Quakers players and coaches were very friendly and introduced themselves and interacted with the Cobourg students.

Among those who the CCI team met was the head coach of the Pennsylvania Quakers, Steve Donahue.

After, Mihalich showed the students around the historic Philadelphia basketball arena known as the Palestra that can seat 9,000 people and has been home to the NCAA Division 1 Big Five Championship for over 60 years.

Cavanaugh noted that the history of the old barn could be felt when inside, while on the outside, the arena was detailed with some of the great legends of the game who have played there, including Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

From there, the team checked into the hotel and had supper in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The evening ended with a fiercely competitive team bowling match at a local bowling alley just down the street from their hotel.

Day two started with some sightseeing, as they visited the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the CCI players ran the “Rocky Steps” and took some cool pictures of the statue.

Cavanaugh said that the weather was cold, but it was neat to be there.

After their visit to the Museum, the next destination was Temple University, where they received another tour of the basketball facilities that boasts their history and accomplishments within, being the sixth-most winning college basketball program in the country.

After their tour, students were given the opportunity to watch another practice. This time, it was the LaSalle Explorers as they prepared for their game against Florida Gulf Coast University the following day.

Before the practice began, the coach introduced himself to the Cobourg players and chatted with the CCI coaches with a friendly demeanor.

However, once the practice began, Cavanaugh said his tone changed with his players as they practised, becoming more stern and colourful with his language.

Next up on the team's busy schedule was a visit to Villanova University, the campus of the 2016 NCAA national champion.

Students perused the gift store, buying some cool gear to take home with them.

They also got the opportunity to take some photos with the national championship trophy.

From Villanova, students left for Pottstown Hill School (also known as The Hill), an upscale, private school that comes with a high price of about $56,000 USD per year to attend, but carries a rich tradition of athletic excellence.

At the Hill, the students got to watch very high level high school basketball games, with college scouts in attendance and several players headed for Division 1.

Day three, Dec. 17, was filled with awful weather, similar to the forecast back in Cobourg at that time.

The students faced icy, rainy conditions on the drive to Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Within the arena, they were given a detailed tour of the entire stadium. Their highlight, however, was walking through the tunnel as the Eagles players do, with lights flashing and music absolutely blasting.

Upon completing the tour, the team indulged in a Philadelphia-style lunch at Citizen's Bank Ballpark and then left for LaSalle University again where they watched an NCAA game.

Sitting only a few rows up from the court where they watched a very intense game between Florida Gulf Coast and the LaSalle Explorers that ended with the home team winning by four points.

Concluding their eventful day, students visited The King of Prussia Mall, one of the biggest malls in North America.

The fourth day consisted of their travel back home. Arriving at 6 p.m., Cavanaugh said the players and coaches had a great time and will have some great memories of the City of Philadelphia