PORT HOPE -

The Port Hope Police Association and Port Hope Police Services Board have ratified a four-year collective agreement.

The four‐year term for the agreement is a first for the Port Hope Police Service and is a result of a collaborative relationship between the Board and Association.

“We have continued to promote a positive and collaborative relationship with our board and management,” Port Hope Police Association President Mathew Lawrence said in a release. “As a team, we were able to introduce a collective agreement that maintains the objectives of providing a cost efficient and robust police service. We are looking forward to the future of policing in the Municipality of Port Hope."

“As the chief of the Port Hope Police Service, I am very happy to have assisted the Board and the Association in coming to a four-year deal that is beneficial to all involved,” Port Hope Police Chief Bryant Wood said. “This landmark agreement provides fiscal responsibility to the ratepayers of the Municipality, in addition to providing innovative tools for the management team to effectively operate the police service. This was accomplished while balancing the needs of the Association and its members.”

The agreement includes the addition of part-time qualified constables who will backfill shifts during regular complement absences, which will provide a cost savings to the police service while ensuring the continued safety and security of Port Hope.

Both parties also agreed to modifications in the short‐term absence process that will focus on facilitating officers in returning to work.

Pay increases were moderated over a four‐year term that reflected cost of living increases for Association members while also ensuring fiscal responsibility to the Municipality.

“The agreement marks the Board’s respect for the invaluable service that the uniformed and civilian Police Association members provide to the community,” said Port Hope Police Services Board representative Les Andrews.