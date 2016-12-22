Port Hope girl's gift is to help others

PORT HOPE -

Nine-year-old Ryanne Garrard of Port Hope didn’t want presents for Christmas like most children.

“It shocked us at first until she told us why,” said her father Mark.

“She wanted to give her presents to the homeless instead.”

Ryanne wanted items they might need like hand wipes, sanitizer, shampoo, tooth paste, tooth brushes, combs, lip balm, socks, scarves, juice boxes, granola bars, chocolate bars, deodorant and candy canes.

Her father said he thinks the idea stems from when they attended a Blue Jays game this year and she saw homeless people on the streets and veterans on the streets in wheelchairs at Niagara Falls.

“I explained both to her and their situations and it upset her deeply, he said. “So I believe this is where her idea came from.”

While Ryanne and her mother Jenn were putting the bags together, Ryanne kept expressing how happy it made her feel to be able to help by doing this.

Her parents never approached the media. They simply posted on Facebook how proud they were of their daughter. The comments keep coming in and other people are now starting to follow in her footsteps to help others.

Her father said Ryanne “actually wanted to go to Toronto and hand them out to the homeless herself. But time didn't permit us to do so.”

Through Ryanne’s efforts, she donated 25 bags for men and 25 bags for women to the Salvation Army.