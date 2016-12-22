Macmillan to protest Thursday in Toronto

CAMBELLFORD -

Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan is on a mission to effect change for Ontario health care.

On Thursday he will be protesting in front of Princess Margaret Hospital and the Cancer Care Ontario head offices in Toronto.

Macmillan will have placards and thousands of pamphlets with him to hand out to people. He is targeting staff and the doctors of the facility.

Formerly diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, with doctors telling him he would be dead by Christmas, Macmillan went to Germany for IRE (Nanoknife) surgery to successfully kill the cancer in his pancreas.

Getting stronger by the day, Macmillan is now on a mission to effect change.

“Pancreatic Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be A Death Sentence” states the pamphlet.

Every year, 5,200 Canadians are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 75% of them die within months.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in Canada and Macmillan says “it shouldn’t be.”

About 40% of the people who die are IRE candidates, Macmillan states.

“I’m not naive to think I’m cured by any means...which is why I’m going to this next step because Ontario refuses to downgrade my stage (4),” he says.

A test conducted by an Ontario physician proves Macmillan is not Stage 4 any longer, he added, noting OHIP and the Health Services Review Board refused to accept the recommendation from both a Canadian and U.S. doctor stating he is no longer Stage 4.

Macmillan said he’s been given the run-a-round by medical officials in the province who refuse to accept recommendations from both doctors.

“It was up to me to prove I wasn’t Stage 4 when I already had a scan in Ottawa that proved I wasn’t,” he said. “They wanted me to go a further step.

“Even if I would have got that procedure, they would have disputed that, too. These people have no conscience.”

Macmillan vows to improve health care starting in Ontario and moving to other provinces.

Since his trip to Germany, Macmillan has been inundated with people from across Canada inquiring about the surgery and the health care system, or lack thereof in Canada.

“Had I known our health care was in this position I would have been on this a long time ago,” Macmillan said. “But now that I’ve experienced what OHIP does to patients when they are outside the Ontario standard of care, it’s an atrocity.

“It’s genocide of a sector of our population,” he continued. “When you’re Stage 4, they wipe you out and they do their best to help you along.”

Macmillan calls it “premeditated murder.”

A Nanoknife machine sits idle in a Toronto hospital, Macmillan said, because doctors want to conduct a million dollar study yet three studies have been conducted in the United States with results showing the machine works on pancreatic patients.

The machine was given free to the hospital by the company for them to try for three years.

So far, it’s been used 15 times on liver patients, Macmillan said.

“Canadians are tired of studies and consultants.”

Macmillan is even taking on Cancer Care Ontario, who he claims are puppets for the provincial government who fund them.

“Throwing the word “care” in is just a delusion,” he remarked.

“It’s a contracted service. It’s a barrier between the patient and politicians because if Cancer Care Ontario says no, then you can’t get to the politicians because they say they rely on Ontario experts.”

Minister of Health Dr. Eric Hoskins said it would be illegal to override a decision of OHIP, Macmillan said.

“I’m confused by that because we elect people to effect change. If we elect someone and he can’t effect change, what are we paying him for?”

Macmillan has notified both Premier Kathleen Wynne and Minister Hoskins that he will not be going away anytime soon and will continue to advocate for residents in similar positions along with other Canadians.

“I told them I will be ramping up my campaign to bring IRE to Ontario,” he said. “Ultimately, I’d like to see a Nanoknife in every cancer centre in Ontario and one in every cancer centre in Canada.”

Macmillan says “I will be on the front doorstep of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre which is also the office for Cancer Care Ontario.”

Macmillan, who has the support of his council and community, welcomes anyone to join him on Thursday as he hopes to educate and inform the doctors at the University Health Network (which encompasses Toronto General, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret and Toronto Rehab) and patients that walk into Princess Margaret Cancer Care Centre.

