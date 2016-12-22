Hamilton Township council approves 2017 budget

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Hamilton Township will usher in the new year with its 2017 budget already approved.

Treasurer Paul Dowber told council Tuesday that the 2.27% increase they had projected at the last budget meeting had been realized. This will raise an additional $168,252 in revenues and work out to an increase of $533.03 per $100,000 assessment.

“With this budget, we are not discontinuing any services,” Dowber added.

Interviewed later, the treasurer broke down the figures and shared some highlights.

The township's 2017 operating budget is $7,573,320, he said. And the capital budget is $2,047,376, roughly 40% of which is funded by the tax levy.

“Some of it is funded from projects moved forward from previous years, reserve transfers,” Dowber added.

“We are increasing roadwork, adding $70,000 worth of additional road work as well as engineering Kennedy Road, getting it shovel-ready.

“Part of my background is funding applications, and I know the Ministry (of Transportation) is looking for shovel-ready, fully-engineered shovel-ready projects, with all the technical background, so that's a big increase right there,” Dowber said.

New purchases include replacement of a 20-year-old fire pumper for $450,000, as well as the replacement of a 17-year-old dump truck. As the lifespan of a dump truck is typically 15 years, he noted, the township has had its money's worth out of it.

The 41-year-old roof of the Bewdley Community Centre will be reworked, Dowber said. Its expected lifespan would have been 40 years, and there's only a small leak for now.

“We will be installing a ceramic insulcoat, which should add another 15 years at a fraction of the cost,” he explained.

Dowber anticipates some preventive maintenance at the Baltimore Community Centre as well — replacement of the dehumidifier, which should address the foggy-glass problem.

Users of the Cobourg Public Library branches at Bewdley and Gores Landing will have more opportunity to enjoy their services, as the reduction in summer hours has been reversed. This means consistent year-round hours — and what effectively amounts to increased hours during the summer.

Council voted unanimously to pass the budget, and Dowber earned the thanks of Mayor Mark Lovshin.

“You made our budget real easy for us this year,” Lovshin said.

