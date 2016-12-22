Hamilton Township announces holiday hours

CAMBORNE -

Hamilton Township announces that its administration office, located at 8285 Majestic Hills Dr. just south of Camborne, will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Jan. 2, inclusive.

Its recreation facilities at Bewdley and Baltimore will be open during this time, but on a holiday schedule.

The Baltimore Recreation Centre will be closed Dec. 24 through 26 and on Jan. 1., with skating offered on the other days:

• Dec. 23 — Public skating from 1 to 2 p.m and from 8 to 9 p.m. ($2 for kids, $3 for adults), and youth shinny from 2 to 3 p.m. ($5 per person).

• Dec. 27 — Public skating from 1 to 2 p.m (free, sponsored by CJ's Bar and Grill), and youth shinny from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ($5 per person).

• Dec. 28 — Skating is free this day, sponsored by the Baltimore Fire Department — public skating from 1 to 2 p.m., and youth shinny from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 29 — Public skating from 1 to 2 p.m (free, sponsored by Finlay Construction), and youth shinny from 2 to 3 p.m. ($5 per person).

• Dec. 30 — Public skating from 1 to 2 p.m (free, sponsored by Taylor's Custom Meats), youth shinny from 4 to 5 p.m. ($5 per person), and public skating again from 8 to 9 p.m. ($2 for kids, $3 for adults).

• Dec. 31 — Public skating from 7 to 8 p.m. ($2 for kids, $3 for adults), and youth shinny from 5 to 6 p.m. ($5 per person) — admission is waived this day for anyone bringing in a non-perishable food donation.

The Bewdley Community Centre will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31, as well as Jan. 1. But it will be offering free public skating on several days, thanks to generous community sponsors, running from 1 to 3 on each of these days.

• Dec. 27 and 28 — Sponsorship by Don Stacey Electric and Cameco.

• Jan. 2 — Sponsorship by the Lions Club (who are also providing free hot chocolate).

• Jan. 3 — Sponsorship by Lazer Tech.

• Jan. 4 — Sponsorship by BJ Tackle and WRC Stock Farm.

The municipal office will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the township has issued some information for anyone having a concern or an emergency during the office's closure.

• Roads department — 905-342-2810 ext. 3.

• Water department — 1-866-948-5538.

For emergencies involving health or safety, if a person or property is in immediate jeopardy or if a crime is in progress, call 911.

