Cobourg announces holiday closures

The Town of Cobourg advises citizens that the municipal offices at Victoria Hall will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 26 and 27, and on Jan. 2.

Regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will apply Dec. 28, 29 and 30.

To report an urgent matter (such as adverse road conditions) while the office is closed, call 905-372-6821.

The town also reminds residents of parking rules now in force, such as the one-hour grace period downtown for the month of December. The program has been implemented by council in partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement Area to give vehicles that are parked at an expired meter a one-hour grace-period extension. Vehicles parked in time-limited lots where no payment is made will also receive an additional grace-period hour.

Meanwhile, throughout the town, the Winter Parking bylaw is in effect. This bylaw bans parking on designated collector and arterial roads, as well as all roads listed within Schedule O of the bylaw, from 2 to 7 a.m. between Nov. 1 and March 31 (which is designated the winter-parking season).

For a full list of roads affected by the Winter Parking bylaw, visit www.cobourg.ca and look at the Parking page