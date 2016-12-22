BAA nomination deadline Jan. 4

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The end of 2016 brings you very close to the deadline to submit a Business Achievement Award nomination.

You have until Jan. 4 to acknowledge a deserving business with a nomination for one of these awards, offered through a partnership between the Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Cobourg.

It's a fitting reward for a business that goes above and beyond in customer service, shows leadership in achieving success or makes significant contributions to the community.

With the exception of the New Start Up award, nominated businesses must have been in operation for a minimum of two years in the Town of Cobourg, Township of Hamilton and Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Awards up for grabs include a number of other categories:

• Business and consumer services

• Communications and technology

• Health and wellness

• Hospitality and tourism

• Manufacturing and agribusiness

• Non-profit

• Retail trade

• Skilled trades

You may nominate any local business other than your own, and three independent nominations are required for any business to be considered for an award.

The winners will be announced at a Feb. 24 awards ceremony at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre.

You can submit your nomination on-line at nccofc.ca or download a form at chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net.